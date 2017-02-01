Akron man found guilty of raping young girls

AKRON, Ohio - Akron resident Delacey Walters, 27, was found guilty of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's three young daughters who were all under 10 years old.

On January 31, a Summit County jury found Walters guilty of nine counts of rape of a child under 10 and five counts of gross sexual imposition.

Between October and December 2015, while living with the mother of the children, Walters raped and sexually assaulted all three children. While the children's mother was at work, Walters was left to care for the children.

The daughters reported the abuse to their dad, who then called the police and took them to the emergency room. Test results showed that all three victims contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Walters.

When Walters was interviewed by police, he lied about the incident and attempted to hide the test results from investigators.

Walters is scheduled to appear in Summit County Common Pleas Court on February 16, 2017. He faces a possible maximum sentence of life without parole.