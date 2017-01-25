STOW, Ohio - Vernell Lavon Curry, 28, of Akron, was charged in connection with the 2016 deaths of two Stow women.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task charged Curry with involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking.

The investigation conducted by the Stow Police Department began on June 21, 2016, when 22-year-old, Abigail Hackett and 25-year-old, Sara White were found dead in Hackett's apartment. The cause of death for both women was listed as acute fentanyl toxicity by the Summit County Medical Examiner.

ATM receipts helped develop a timeline of the victims' activities leading up to their deaths.

On January 24, Curry was booked at the Stow Police Department, and transported to Summit County Jail.