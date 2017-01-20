Akron man charged in the death of 17-year-old Chagrin Falls student Grant Wilson

AKRON,Ohio - The Akron Police Department has charged 50-year-old John Bird of Akron for his involvement in the crash that killed 17-year-old Chagrin Falls High School student.

Bird was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of vehicular assault and speed and reckless operation of a vehicle.

He also was charged with an OVI and had a BAC of over .17 at the time of the accident.

Bird will appear in Akron Municipal Court this morning with his attorney.

On December 26, Wilson was inside an Audi that was traveling southbound on North Portage Path. As he attempted to make a left turn eastbound onto Sunnyside Drive, a Jeep, driven by Bird struck the Audi's passenger side door. The Audi went off the road and hit a utility pole.

