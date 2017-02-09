18-year-old Coventry Township man charged with rape of 3 relatives

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - An 18-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly raping three of his relatives in a Coventry Township home.

In January, the Summit County Sheriff's Office received information that children were being sexually abused in the home.

When detectives responded, they found nine children living in "deplorable" conditions. Authorities said there was evidence of hoarding, mental health concerns, multiple reports of sex offenses, abuse allegations and neglect complaints.

The children were then removed from the home.

After further investigation, the sheriff's office determined that 18-year-old Cody Haupt was sexually abusing three of his relatives — a 5-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

On Feb. 8, officers arrested Haupt and charged him with three counts of rape.

More charges are pending.

Haupt is currently being held in the Summit County Jail.