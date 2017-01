LOUISVILLE, Ohio - A woman is in jail after stabbing her husband in the head during a fight at their home.

According to the Stark County Jail, Lisa Pelleschi of Louisville hit her husband in the face with her cell phone before getting a steak knife and stabbing him several times in the head at their house.

Pelleschi was arrested and charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Pelleschi will appear in court on Thursday.