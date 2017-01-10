Woman arrested for financially exploiting 85-year-old relative, belived to have stolen over $44,000

A woman has been arrested after financially exploiting her 85-year-old relative, stealing over $44,000.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, in December 2016, 37-year-old Shannon M. Shook financially exploited her 85-year-old relative. Reports alleged Shook had access to the victim's bank account and had been using it for her own personal gain since July 2016.

After investigating, sheriffs found that Shook had been withdrawing funds and to date, investigators believe she has stolen over $44,000 from the victim.

Shook was arrested on January 8, and charged with theft from the elderly, a second-degree felony. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.