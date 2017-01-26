Two women caught attempting to steal over $2000 worth of makeup in stroller from Kohls

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Two women were caught trying to steal over $2000 worth of makeup from a North Canton Kohl's on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Stark County Jail, 28-year-old Ashley Mace and 22-year-old Ajia Hilton were observed putting several cosmetics and putting them into a cart. They both went into a fitting room and later Mace left and brought back a stroller belonging to Hilton's nephew into the dressing room.

The pair transferred the items to the stroller and Hilton pushed it past the registers. The two were stopped by Kohl's employees and escorted back inside the store. They also said there was more stolen property in their car from Ulta that was valued around $2219.98. The property from Kohl's was valued around $2484.98.

Both Hilton and Mace were arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail and will be arraigned in court on Thursday.