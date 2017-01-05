Stark County family calls for justice in death of 95-year-old woman

BREWSTER, Ohio - The relatives of Mary Eich is focused on getting answers surrounded her mysterious death after an aggravated burglary late last month.

Mary was found Dec. 27 by her son, Robert Eich and emergency crews at the bottom of her basement stairs in her home in the 400 block of Tuscarawas Avenue, NW after it was burglarized. It is unclear what was taken or how Mary fell down the stairs, but police said Mary's death is suspicious because it is the second time her home has been burglarized.

"It is very very difficult," Robert said. 'You can't concentrate. You can't sleep. You can't eat. It's just very nerve-wracking."

Mary was described as generous and very active.

According to police, they received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. Police said Mary had been lying on the floor for at least 24 hours. Her death is being investigated as "suspicious" as authorities wait for DNA evidence from an autopsy, police said.

Mary's home was first burglarized in 2008, in which $54,000 of gold coins were taken, police said. So far both cases are unsolved.

Police said Mary was physically beaten but did suffer some blunt force trauma when she fell down the stairs.

Police are looking for information on an unknown make and model of a vehicle that was last seen parked between 8:30-9:00 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 in the alley behind the location. The vehicle was said to have odd-shaped tail lights.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call police at 330-830-4272.