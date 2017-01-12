More than 100 people gather at vigil for 5-year-old Jackson Twp. murder victim

JACKSON TWP -

More than 100 people braved the rain Wednesday night to pay tribute to the 5-year-old girl found dead Tuesday in her parent’s restaurant.

Ashley Zhao’s mother, Mingming Chen, was charged with the murder of her daughter who had been reported missing on Monday night. The girl’s body was found hidden inside the restaurant and the girl’s father, Liang Zhao, was also charged in connection with her death.

Tearful community members added to a growing memorial placed outside the restaurant on Portage Street NW in Jackson Township.

“This will impact us probably for the rest of our lives,” said neighbor Melanie John.

Many people placed toys and flowers on the memorial.

Vigil goers lit candles and sang songs as a tribute to Ashley.