Jackson Township police looking for missing 5-year-old girl

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Jackson Township police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who went missing Monday.

Ashley Zhao may have wandered out the back door of a business in the 4900 block of Portage Street NW, with an unknown direction of travel, police said in a news release.

Jackson Township police Chief Mark Brink said Zhao went to lay down about 5 p.m. Her mother went to get her and there was no sign of Zhao at 9:30 p.m.

Brink said there is no evidence that she was taken and the investigation continues as a search and rescue.

Zhao is described as 4 feet tall, weighing between 35-40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and gray leggings.

Authorities used a ladder truck, drone and gator used to search for Zhao in a wooded area behind plaza where she was last seen.

If you have any information please contact the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 330-834-3967.