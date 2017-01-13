Flooding in Louisille forces residents out of their homes

LOUISVILLE, Ohio - Due to the heavy rainfall, flooding was seen from as far as Lorain County to Stark County, leading to families being forced out of their homes.

The problem began early Thursday and stayed until late into the night. Many were forced out of the comfort of home due to safety concerns. Firefighters in Stark County went door-to-door ushering everyone out.

Megan Mayle told News 5 crews showed up around 11 a.m. Thursday morning and their warnings felt more like demands.

"None of us were sure what were going to come home to," Mayle said.

The trail of destruction Mayle saw on roadways left her expecting the worst. "We've had some problems here before, with the flooding, we've actually had to remodel these," she said.

She also told News 5 a nearby creek had swelled due to the rain and chased everyone out. Mayle said, "I left for work.. by the time I got back home, I was like, 'Holy cow. What happened here?'"

For the better part of the day, roads were closed for hours. Residents were able to return home Thursday night.