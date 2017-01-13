CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A portion of a Canton Township trailer park had to be evacuated late Thursday as the nearby Nimishillen Creek overran its banks.

Officials had been watching the area for most of Thursday as water continued to rise after heavy rain spread over the area.

Canton Township Battalion Chief Cliff Nevel told News 5 that just after 9 p.m. Thursday the decision was made to evacuate a portion of the South Haven Trailer Park as the water continued to rise.

Firefighters went door to door using boats to help those affected move to higher ground.

A community center was opened and the Red Cross was contacted to help those who were evacuated.

Just after 4:30 a.m. a News 5 crew arrived at the trailer park and found the water had receded from the trailer park.