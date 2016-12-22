Family of Canton hit-skip victim searching for suspect

CANTON, Ohio -

Friends and family of a 33-year-old woman struck and killed by a vehicle in Canton spent Wednesday night handing out flyers in the hopes of finding the driver who fled the scene.

Jess Herring was found lying on U.S. 62 near Rowland Ave. on Dec. 10 around 10:41p.m. She was unresponsive and died the in the hospital days later.

Police are now looking for a dark colored SUV or van that should have heavy front end damage and a broken windshield.

Herring’s loved ones took to the streets Wednesday with hundreds of flyers asking the public for any information they might have.

“I made her a promise 12 years ago to always be there for her and that doesn’t stop just because she passed,” said Herring’s best friend Karin Lewis.

Herring’s family came up from Tennessee for the funeral and stayed to help spread the word about the hit-skip suspect.

“I don’t understand how someone can do that, I mean if it’s an accident, pull over,” Herring’s father, Jesse Herring told News 5.

The crash is still under investigation but the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 330-451-3937.