Family buys land where son overdosed, pledges 1 million to treatment facility

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A family buys land where son overdosed, pledges $1 million to help fund the treatment facility.



Working to save lives, while honoring their lost son, a Lake Township family has raised more than one-million dollars to fund a drug treatment center.



Travis and Shelly Bornstein just bought the 1.5-acre plot of land, off the Alfred Road and South Arlington intersection. It's where their late son Tyler last lived and breathed.



"He took his last breath on the property," Travis said.



Tyler Bornstein died after an overdose. He struggled with a heroin addiction for about 6 years, after getting hooked on pain pills from past surgeries.



Two years later, his family has raised more than one-million dollars through the Teamsters national convention, donations, and several local events.



They'll pledge one million to the building of a treatment center with a clear vision of what they say their son needed.



"Our vision is three things: a regional treatment facility, housing, and an aftercare program. Or a community center," Bornstein said.



He told News 5 not sure they'll build it on the undeveloped plot of land, but say they'll definitely do something there.



"We probably need to raise another 5, 6, 7 million dollars, but we are building a coalition," Bornstein said.



They started and run a nonprofit called Breaking Barriers-Hope is Alive. The couple speaks at schools and runs a support group. You can check out their website here: http://nowwefightforyou.com/TylerBornstein.html