Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for missing 17-year-old Kent girl

KENT, Ohio - A Statewide Endangered Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teenager who went missing from Kent.

Khadijah Naseer was last seen on Monday. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unusual, causing her family and law enforcement to be very concerned for her safety, according to the missing child advisory.

Naseer, 17, is described as a black female, weighing 193 pounds, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, purple shirt, black leggings, burgundy coat and possibly a green backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Naseer's disappearance should call Kent Police Department at (330) 673-7732.