BREWSTER, Ohio - A 95-year-old woman was robbed on Monday or Tuesday in Brewster.

Police are searching for information about the incident that took place on Tuscarawas Avenue NW. An unknown make and model of vehicle was parked between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the alley behind the location of the incident in the 400 block.

Police say the vehicle has oddly shaped tail lights. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brewster Police Department at 330-767-3191 EXT. 4.