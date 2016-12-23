Double amputee Purple Heart veteran gets new smart home through Tunnel to Towers Foundation

HARTVILLE, Ohio - A double amputee and Purple Heart veteran was welcomed into his new home Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Joshua Stahl, 27, suffered multiple injuries in 2011 after an IED explosion in 2011. He was also deployed in Iraq in 2008 and 2009. Stahl was honored with a Purple Heart for his bravery and heroic actions.

Now, Stahl, his wife, Truda and their five children will call Hartville home.

A ceremony, honoring Stahl, took place at the Hartville Fire Department on Friday morning. Shortly after the ceremony, the family was presented with the keys to their 2,800 square foot smart home, which will help accommodate Stahl's needs.

The home was donated to the family by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization, started after 9-11, that is geared towards helping military men and women lead as independent lives as possible following catastrophic injuries.

The five bedroom, three bathroom home features functions that can be operated by an iPad and include a motorized front door with a motorized lift. Cabinets will have special shelving that drops down and the master bathroom will have a customized shower.