Troopers use stun gun on woman who fled from crash scene after pursuit

CANTON, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway Patrol chased a car full of women late Thursday night before the driver crashed into a guardrail.

According to troopers at the scene, the driver took off from an attempted traffic stop and led two troopers on a chase for a few minutes before crashing into a guardrail at Cherry Avenue SE and Alan Page Drive SE.

After crashing, the driver jumped out and ran, leaving her four passengers behind. All four passengers surrendered to troopers and Canton police without incident.

The driver was located after a short foot chase. Troopers said they used a stun gun to subdue her after the foot chase.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said they suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.