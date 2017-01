CANTON, Ohio - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of being involved in a scam at a GetGo gas station.

Brian J. Little II is charged with theft after he was able to convince another customer to use their Giant Eagle Advantage card allowing him to purchase gas Jan. 8, according to a Canton police news release.

After using the card and getting gas, Little left the gas station without paying.

The incident occurred at the GetGo Gas Station on 104 Raff Road Southwest in Canton.

Little, the white male in the above photograph, was positively identified by the public less than 24 hours after the photo was released.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may possibly be filed along with the arrests of the other people.

Anyone with information should call Canton Police Department at (330) 489-3111.