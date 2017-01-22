Alliance man faces felony charges after allegedly throwing dog into fire pit

ALLIANCE, Ohio - A man is facing fifth-degree felony charges of cruelty to a companion animal after allegedly killing a dog in a fire pit.

According to Alliance Police Sergeant Perkins, police received a phone call on January 19 saying a man had tossed a dog into a lit fire pit. The caller also said they saw the dog crawl out of the pit only to be hit with a 2x4 and thrown back in.

When police arrived at the scene, the dog was already dead. They found 41-year-old Chad W. Karka intoxicated. Police later took Karka into custody the next day, charging him with cruelty to companion animals - a fifth-degree felony.