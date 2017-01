JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A father reported his five-year-old daughter missing during a 911 call to police before she was found dead inside the family's restaurant.

In the call released Thursday, Liang Zhao can be heard telling a police dispatcher, "I can't find my daughter." He describes to the dispatcher what she was wearing and where she was last seen.

Police later found Ashley Zhao's body concealed within the family's restaurant.

Listen to the 911 call below: