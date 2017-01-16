Two men found dead after apparent shooting at home in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio - Two people are dead after shots were fired at a Mansfield home early Sunday morning.

Police responded to Helen Avenue around 3:29 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the area. As soon as they arrived, they found two male gunshot wound victims outside the home, both dead.

The Major Crimes Unit is currently in the process of identifying the victims and notifying family members. The investigation is ongoing and the detectives are continuing to follow up on leads in reference to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Parrella at 419-755-9740.