Infamous Mansfield murder case turned into documentary by victim's son

MANSFIELD, Ohio - One of Mansfield's most infamous murder cases involving a prominent doctor and his wife is now being made into a documentary by the couple's son.

"I've always wanted to do something positive with this because it was so negative," said Collier Landry, a freelance filmmaker and cinematographer based in Los Angeles. "It had such a ripple effect on the community."

Landry's dad, John Boyle, an osteopathic doctor, was convicted of murdering his wife, Noreen on December 31, 1989, then burying her body in the basement floor of Boyle's new home in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"A half a minute later, I heard a thud like this," said Landry at his dad's trial when he was 12 years old, describing the sound of his mom's body being thrown in his home.

"It sounded like a body hitting a wall," said Landry in Monday's interview, 26 years later. He has since changed his last name.

After his dad was sentenced to prison, Landry was adopted by a Mansfield family. He later started a career in filmmaking and moved to Los Angeles.

More than two decades later, he is re-telling his family's story in a documentary with the goal of giving others impacted by violence hope.

"You can go through something as tragic as this, and you can still come out on the other side as unscathed as possible," he said.

He said he believes his mother would be proud of him and the project.

"She was a wonderful woman who didn't deserve to get murdered," said Landry.

Landry said he expects his documentary to be released this summer. Parts of it have already been shot in Ohio. Meanwhile, his father remains in prison.