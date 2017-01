RAVENNA, Ohio - Two people were found dead early Saturday morning in a Ravenna apartment, according to police.

At around 4:35 a.m. officers responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of Woodgate Blvd for a report of a shooting.

Police said they found two victims dead of a gunshot wound and a third shooting victim who was alive.

Preliminary investigation reveals that an argument led up to the shooting, but no information on an arrest has not been released.

Ohio BCI and the Portage County Coroner’s Office are assisting with this investigation. Names have not been released.

