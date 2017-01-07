Ravenna Township homicide suspect arrested

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Authorities made an arrest Saturday of a man wanted in a Portage County triple homicide.

The U.S. Marshals took David Darnell Calhoun Jr into custody at a home on Lindin Ave. in Steubenville.

Calhoun, 25, was wanted in the deaths of 32-year-old Sarah Marsh and 33-year-old Leshaun Sanders. The two were found shot and killed on Nov 30, 2016 on Henderson Street in Ravenna Township. Officials say Marsh was pregnant at the time of the shooting. Her baby did not survive.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals increased a reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Calhoun.

Pete Elliott of the U.S. Marshal released the following statement:

Calhoun was at the very top of our list due to the extreme violent nature of his crime. Task force members tirelessly pursued this criminal day and night until capturing him today.