Kent State University responds to executive order on immigration

KENT, Ohio - Following President Trump's Executive Order, Kent State University President, Beverly J. Warren issued a statement to faculty, students and staff.

The statement began with Warren saying, "The order, which suspends visas for nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, has the potential to have a powerfully negative impact on our global community and our climate of inclusion and care." Then it went on to list services that the university will be providing for students.

The statement also said that departments and offices on campus - The Office of Global Education, Office of the Provost, Division of Student Affairs - and several others were in the process of working to understand and respond to the executive order while supporting students.

Warren closed by saying "We join others in the worldwide higher education community who are deeply critical of this executive order and are calling for a sensible immigration policy that protects national security without discriminating against those who seek to live, learn, discover and make a positive impact in our world."

Read Kent State's full statement here.