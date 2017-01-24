Kent police look for attempted aggravated robbery suspect

KENT, Ohio - Kent police are currently searching for a man they say attempted to rob a Safeway Food Store on Sunday.

According to police, around 3:22 p.m. the suspect walked into the store on Fairchild Avenue armed with a handgun. He attempted to access the cash register and then fled the area southbound on Silver Meadows Boulevard.

Police say it appears the man left without taking cash or merchandise, and no one in the store was injured in the incident.

The suspect has not yet been located and is described as a black male, wearing dark pants and shoes, a black hoodie and carrying an orange backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent police at 330-673-7732.