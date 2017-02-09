Jury finds former Kent State football player not guilty of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

A jury ruled Thursday that a former Kent State football player is not guilty of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

The jury found 22-year-old Nathan Holley not guilty of kidnapping and felonious assault.

Holley was charged in November after his ex-girlfriend said the two came in contact outside of her apartment and he took her somewhere by force.

Holley was suspended from the football team as soon as the charges came to light.

Last week, Holley was charged separately with intimidation, intimidation of a crime victim or witness and menacing by stalking.

He is scheduled to appear in court for those charges in April.