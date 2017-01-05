James A. Garfield Local School District cancels evening activities, goes on lockdown after threat

News 5 Staff
5:54 PM, Jan 5, 2017

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio - The James A. Garfield Local School District went on lockdown and canceled all evening activities following a threat Thursday afternoon. 

According to the school district officials, there was a report of an armed and distressed elementary school parent who was threatening to come to the school. After confirming the authenticity of the threat with police, schools in the district went into lockdown procedures.

The Portage County Sheriffs, Garrettsville police and Ohio State Highway Patrol all responded to the campus. 

The schools went into lockdown mode around 2:13 p.m. 

High school students were dismissed from lockdown and able to leave around 3:15 p.m. The elementary was later released from lockdown around 4 p.m. 

As a precaution, the district canceled all after school events and practices for the evening. Warren Township police notified the school around 4:50 p.m. that the person who they believe was responsible for the threat had been located. 

The school will have guidance councilors and school psychologists available at all schools tomorrow as well as authorities on campus. 

