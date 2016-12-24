Family of pregnant woman shot and killed in Ravenna speaks out

RAVENNA, Ohio -

The family of a pregnant woman shot and killed outside a home in Ravenna on Nov. 30 are calling for the suspect in her murder to turn himself in.

David Darnell Calhoun Jr. is wanted for killing 32-year-old Sara Marsh and her unborn baby outside a home in the 6600 block of Henderson Street.

He’s also wanted for killing LaShaun Sanders, 32.

Marsh left behind three children, a fiancé and a large family who tells News 5 that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said her fiancé Mike Randall. “These kids will never have a mother. Two lives were taken that will never be replaced.”

The family is asking anyone with information about Calhoun to come forward and targeted their message towards anyone who might be harboring him.

“What hurts more is that people have the audacity to hide this man,” said Sara’s father, Larry Marsh. “I mean what type of people do things like that?”

Court records show Calhoun has a lengthy criminal record. He was released from prison in the spring of 2016.

This week, U.S. Marshals increased the reward money offered to $5,000 for information that leads them to Calhoun.

U.S. Marshals also issued a warning to whoever might be helping Calhoun avoid arrest; they too could face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.