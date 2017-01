26-year-old man arrested in Ravenna double homicide

RAVENNA, Ohio - A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of two people in Ravenna over the weekend.

Javon Thomas, of Akron, is charged with murder. Additional charges may follow pending review by the prosecutor.

On Saturday, Ravenna police responded to the apartment building at 731 Woodgate Blvd for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found two people dead from gunshot wounds. A third person was injured.

Police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Austin Tiller of Stow and 24-year-old Brian Brack of Canton.

A 21-year-old Ravenna woman was injured.

Saturday's shooting came the same day a man was arrested in connection to a separate triple homicide in Ravenna.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 330-296-6486.