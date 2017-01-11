Serious vehicle crash in Medina County closes roads

News 5 Staff
5:26 PM, Jan 11, 2017
18 mins ago
SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The Medina County Sheriffs are currently at the scene of a serious vehicle crash at Bonita Road and Fixler Road. 

According to sheriffs, the crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. 

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene, and it is unknown how many people were injured in the crash. No further information is available. News 5 is headed to the scene and will update as soon as more information is released. 

