Montville police warn about series of nighttime burglaries

MONTVILLE TWP., Ohio - The Montville Police Department is warning residents of a series of recent nighttime burglaries.

According to police, although most burglaries take place during the day when no one is home, Montville has now had a rash of burglaries at night. In the past week, police have responded to four homes which were burglarized, including an attempted burglary where the homeowner stopped the robber by yelling at them after waking up to seeing his patio window smashed around 3:30 a.m.

Police are investigating two burglaries which happened last month near State Route 3. The most recent burglaries began in the northeast section of the township near State Route 18 and River Styx Road.

Police are asking residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors, activate home security alarms or cameras and call police if they see anything suspicious.