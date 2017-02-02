Former Montville Township police officer's rape, kidnapping case dismissed

Light snow
CLEVELAND - A former Montville Township Police officer that was indicted for rape, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping a young girl on two separate occasions has been cleared on all charges.
Carl Kannenberg, 34, was indicted in August 2016 after he sexually abused a 7-year-old girl while at University Hospitals on February 2, 2016, according to police reports.
The indictment stated another incident of sexual abuse between Kannenberg and the 7-year-old girl occurred at his home in Medina between September 1, 2015 and January 31, 2016.
Kannenberg's case was dismissed on Wednesday without prejudice, according to court documents.