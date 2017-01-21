Drivers overdosing behind the wheel on the rise in Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio - Medina County authorities have noticed a growing and potentially deadly trend, that could put your life at risk.

They say more and more people are overdosing behind the wheel.

It was the sobering image that shocked people across the country. Two adults from East Liverpool passed out, in a car, from an alleged overdose with a child in the back.

And now Medina County officials say they are coming across similar case here. “It’s just really scary,” said Lieutenant Brian Ohlin.

Just a few weeks ago Brunswick police responded to an accident after an unconscious driver hit parked cars. “They used Naloxone or Narcan to help revive the individual,” said Lt. Ohlin.

Once conscious Lt. Ohlin says the driver admitted to using heroin.

Fortunately, the damage was minor. “So it was not serious in terms of that exact outcome but it could’ve been way worse had the person lost consciousness just a few minutes prior on a major roadway, ” said Lt. Ohlin.

According to the drug task force, suspected overdoses in the County more than doubled, while overdoses in cars tripled from 14 cases in 2015 to 49 in 2016.

In Brunswick alone, there was 6 cases similar case in 2016, one ending in a crash.

“Most likely it’s drug users who seek drugs, so they go out and purchase it from a drug dealer and their addiction problem is so significant that they can’t wait to go home or where ever they normally use,” said Lt. Ohlin.

Lt. Ohlin says as the heroin epidemic increases, so will the number of drivers overdosing.

But he says they are working on preemptive measures. “We just want the community to rest assured that we are working closely and very hard with our partners to do what we can to curb the problem,” said Lt. Ohlin.

And part of those preemptive measures put in place includes a designated officer who is specially trained in identifying drivers impaired by drug use.