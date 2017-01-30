Catholic Schools Week kicks off with celebrations

BRUNSWICK, Ohio - Monday kicked off the start of Catholic Schools Week across the country. Catholic schools here in Northeast Ohio also marked the beginning of the week with celebrations on Monday.

The superintendent of schools for the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, Christopher Knight, started the kick off by speaking to a crowd of community leaders at Saint Ambrose Catholic School in Brunswick, Monday morning. Several speakers talked about the importance of STEM programs. St Ambrose is one of the several schools in the diocese applying to become a STEM school.

More than 44,000 students are enrolled in 112 Catholic elementary and secondary schools in the Diocese of Cleveland representing the fifth largest private school system in the United States.