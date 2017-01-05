Billboards to help find missing Medina County trustee appear along Interstate

Along northeast Ohio Interstates a new billboard can be seen. The sign has Bryon Macron's photograph, and is the newest attempt to help find the Medina County trustee that has been missing since December 15.

Macron disappeared on Thursday, December 15. Authorities originally responded the Lafayette Administration Building to investigate suspicious circumstances, which prompted them to begin investigating Macron's disappearance.

Investigators found his office in disarray and his car abandoned in a Beachside Boulevard parking lot in Chippewa Lake, about three miles from his office. They’ve deemed the disappearance suspicious in nature. Later, they found blood inside Macron's office.

A Macron Family Benevolent Fund was set up Tuesday at First Merit Bank to assist the family and can be donated to at any First Merit Bank. According to Township Trustee Michael Costello, the township hasn't heard of any new details in the case.