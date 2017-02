MEDINA, Ohio - An 18-year-old man was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Medina.

Emergency crews were called to Springbrook Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of an explosion.

Several other residents were injured.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate.

