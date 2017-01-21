AVON LAKE, Ohio - American and military flags stolen, after being ripped to the ground.



A veteran in Avon Lake told News 5 the flag pole he just installed was vandalized and that's not all. A printed note referencing a ransom was left in their place.



Veteran Perry Henkes told News 5 he was shocked and disappointed.



"We did it for the respect of other veterans and military people around," he said.



Henkes added, "No one has respect for the flag or the military or each other anymore."



But he told News 5 he plans to set an example by flying red, white and blue in this neighborhood again as soon as possible.



"I got the parts to fix it. Once I get the light? It'll be back up this weekend," he said.



Avon Lake Police told News 5 they don't have a suspect, but if they find whoever did this, they will be charged with criminal damage and theft.