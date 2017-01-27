Sheffield Lake police post suspect's picture on Facebook, suspect responds

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio - When the Sheffield Lake police wanted to track down a suspect in a series of crimes, they posted the man’s picture on Facebook.

Police say, Joshua Ison Jr., is wanted for heroin possession, leaving the scene of a crash in Westlake and other crimes.

But what happened after the police post was highly unusual.

Police said Ison responded to the police post, firing off his own posts to the police Facebook page.

Officers also tried to talk Ison into turning himself in, but that was a no go.

How did Ison respond?

He wrote back: “This is just Sheffield Lake talking..expletive...I have had my issues....I overdosed in August, they found something on me supposedly.”

Then Ison shot back a second post.

“I’m gonna turn myself into police, but not before I have things in order.”

“It’s just pretty sad they try to make me out to be a monster,” Ison wrote.

Detective Ralph Gonzalez said those posts won’t exactly sit well with a judge.

“It doesn’t take a genius to realize that if you publicly taunt the legal system when you go before a judge asking for a lower bond, it’s not going to be favorable for you,” Gonzalez said.

Police said Ison is also wanted for a warrant out of Erie County.