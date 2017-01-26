Police union worried city could close jail to save money

Lorain, Ohio -

Trying to cut expenses to avoid layoffs, the city of Lorain is considering closing it’s jail says Lorain Police Union President Kyle Gelenius.

Gelenius said inmates would be taken to the county jail in Elyria which could lead to overcrowding.

Depending on the crime, it could also mean putting some inmates right back on the street, since they would only be issued a summons to appear in court.

The city would use tax payer money to pay the county 75 dollars a day to house their prisoners.

Closing the jail would save the city five hundred thousand dollars a year.

But, the police union is concerned transferring inmates to the Lorain County jail takes up time, leaving fewer officers on the streets.

Gelenius said it happened the last time the jail closed for four years starting in 2004.

"It took officers out of service, they couldn't respond to calls, when we are constantly shuttling people back-and-forth to the county,” Gelenius said.

An assistant to the mayor said there are no official plans to close the jail.