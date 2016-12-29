Police arrest woman found asleep in Taco Bell drive thru

AVON LAKE, Ohio - A woman was arrested after police found her sleeping in the drive thru line at an Avon Lake Taco Bell.

Officers were dispatched around 3:40 a.m. to the Taco Bell on Avon Belden Road to check for a vehicle that had been stopped in the drive-thru line for a long period fo time. Police say upon arrival they found 32-year-old Amanda Gonzalez asleep in the driver's seat of the running vehicle in the line.

After stopping her, Gonzalez was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, Gonzalez submitted to a Breathalizer which came up as a .133.