Police arrest driver in I-90 hit-skip that killed Cleveland officer

LORAIN, Ohio - Cleveland police have arrested a man in connection to the death of an officer who was struck and killed on Interstate 90 Tuesday morning.

Israel Alvarez, 44, was taken into custody in Lorain for aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip.



Investigators will consult with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office regarding charges.

Officer David Fahey, 39, was hit by a car and killed while laying flares along Interstate 90 early Tuesday. He was hired on July 1, 2014 and assigned to the first district.

Police said the officer was struck by a white Toyota Camry that took off after the crash.

The suspect vehicle was found on East 31st Street in Lorain around 9:30 a.m. That's where Alvarez was taken into custody.