One dead after car crashes into home early New Years Day

ELYRIA, Ohio - A car crashed into a house early New Years Day, killing the driver of the vehicle.

According to Elyria Fire, crews were dispatched around 3:47 a.m. to Chestnut Ridge Road on a report of a car crashing into a house.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Abbe Road and drove through the intersection when it collided with the house before coming to its final resting place in the garage.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by Elyria EMS, and the passenger was taken by LifeFlight to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The residents of the house were not injured in the crash and at this time there is no information on factors that contributed to the incident.