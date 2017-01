LORAIN, Ohio - The Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Taskforce captured a man wanted in connection to a Lorain homicide early Thursday morning.

Police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Taskforce say 37-year-old Albine Cannon is wanted for a murder that occurred during a home invasion on Shore Drive in Lorain on December 10. David Barriero was shot and killed and during the fight, Cannon was also shot in the arm. He was taken to an Elyria hospital where he said he had been in a bar fight and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Cannon fled before he could be arrested and officials say he has been on the run since. Officers gathered information that Cannon had fled the area and was hiding in Kent. On Thursday morning, they found and arrested Cannon after he had been hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet in a residence on Anita Drive in Kent.