Mother, sister charged for picking up suspect in deadly Lorain home invasion from hospital

LORAIN, Ohio - The mother and sister of a man wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Lorain are facing obstruction of justice charges for allegedly providing false information to police.

Lorain police say Abline Cannon's mother and sister picked him up from the hospital where he was being treated for injuries sustained in the home invasion earlier this month.

Cannon, 37, is the suspect in the death of 23-year-old David Barreiro.

Barreiro was found dead after a shooting on Dec. 10. The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Shore Drive. Dispatch received 911 calls describing loud banging and shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found Barreiro dead.

Cannon arrived at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center with a gunshot to his right arm. Police said he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland for treatment but walked away from the hospital against medical advice.

At the time, Lorain police Lt. Ed Super said Cannon had not yet been charged when he was originally admitted into the hospital.

“Unfortunately, when he was transported to Metro we had not developed enough probable cause to arrest him,” he said. “By the time we had put things together, he had walked away. A very unfortunate situation.”

Lt. Super said Cannon’s wounds appeared to be quite serious and he had lost quite a bit of blood.

“Of course he knew what he had done and was desperate to get away. We hope to have him in custody in the next day or two,” he said.

MetroHealth Media Relations Manager Tina Arundel told News 5 that arresting agencies are responsible for their own suspects and prisoners.

“The MetroHealth System provides for confidential treatment of every patient, including prisoners. It is the arresting city or county's specific responsibility to watch over their own prisoners,” Arundel told News 5 in a statement.

Cannon is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Citizens are asked to contact their local police department if they have any information pertaining to Cannon's whereabouts.

His mother, Machelle Browner, and his sister, Marcia King, were both arrested and charged with obstructing justice.