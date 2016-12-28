ELYRIA - A man was sent to the hospital after he said someone threw acid on him Tuesday night.

Elyria fire officials responded to a mobile home park on New York Avenue around 5 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man who had severe burns on his face.

According to officials, the victim told police that approximately a week ago his neighbor, David Soucek, accused him of attempting to steal his bicycle. The victim stated that was not true and that during the confrontation, Soucek threatened him with a handgun.

Following the confrontation a week ago, Soucek approached the victim Tuesday and quickly pulled a jar with liquid on it from his coat before throwing it at him. The liquid hit the right side of his face and he immediately went back to his home to call 911.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Elyria Campus and later transported by LifeFlight to Cleveland Metro Health System's Burn Unit.

Witnesses confirmed the report with police, and advised them that Soucek had a high-powered rifle with a scope inside his home. Soucek, who was hiding in his home, refused to come out and Elyria police's special response team was summoned. They fired pepper balls into Soucek's home before calling their MRAP armored vehicle and robot. Once both were deployed, Soucek surrendered.

Soucek was taken into custody for Felonious assault and was taken to the Lorain County Jail. He will appear in court on Wednesday.