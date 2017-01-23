Lorain police union concerned over aging police cars

Lorain, Ohio -

The Lorain Fraternal Order of Police filed a grievance against the city, arguing that 13 police cruisers with more than 100,000 miles on them, create unsafe working conditions for officers.

Most of the vehicles are 2008 models.

The grievance states the high mileage cruisers create an "imminent threat" to police officers involved in pursuits and emergency calls.

Union president Kyle Gelenius said a K9 cruiser has 125,000 miles on it.

He pointed out that when the floorboard rusted out, the city garage replaced it with a stop sign.

Another car has 121,00 miles on it.

Gelenius said often times the police cars need to be jumped to start.

The FOP wants the city to stop using the patrol cars and replace them.

The city safety director said hey're reviewing capital needs for all city departments.

But the union says new police cars should be a priority.

Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer told said the city put off buying police cars to avoid laying off officers.

He's looking for ways to pay for new cars including the possibility of a federal grant.