Lorain police search for man wanted in early morning fatal shooting

LORAIN, Ohio - Lorain police are searching for a man accused of killing another man early Wednesday morning.

A murder warrant has been issued for Vincent Eugene Lee in connection with the slaying of a 26-year-old man.

Police were called at 1:05 a.m. to a residence in the 3300 block of Reid Avenue for a man who was shot. Arriving officers for the man shot inside the home.

Lee, 26, should be considered armed and dangerous and may still be in the immediate area. He was last seen driving a black Chevy Equinox with Ohio license plate No. GFH6929.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lee should call Lorain detectives at 440-204-2031.