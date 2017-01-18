Lorain addiction clinic to test new pain device to help with opiate withdrawal

LORAIN, Ohio -

A Lorain addiction and mental health treatment center plans to be the first in Northeast Ohio to offer a new pain device designed to help with opiate withdrawal.

The BRIDGE medical device is a non-narcotic method to reduce or eliminate withdrawal pain for drug-addicted patients.

The device sits behind that ear and gives out repeated electrical impulses that go to the pain center of the brain. The impulses should result in a reduction of pain that the addict experiences during withdrawal.

According to manufacturer Acclivity Medical, the device has been shown to reduce pain by up to 84 percent within an hour of implantation.

Thomas Stuber, President and CEO of The LCADA Way recovery facility, said the device would greatly aid in the effort to get patients over the withdrawal roadblock.

“Unfortunately, they come through the doors with the anticipation of getting help,” Stuber explained to News 5. “The craving kicks in, the anxiety and the pain kicks in and they sign themselves out.”

Stuber hopes The LCADA Way will acquire 10 to 15 of the devices within the next 30 days. After specific physician training, the center hopes to start testing the pain reducing effects on willing patients.

“I think this will save a lot of lives,” he said.

Recovering heroin addict Amy Smith told News 5 that the new technology is welcome news for patients trying desperately to overcome their long-term addictions.

“I didn’t want to be sick so that’s what keeps you going back out,” Smith explained. “Because you don’t want to feel that sickness.”

Each device would cost about $550 dollars. Stuber noted that the cost is close to half the expense of a withdrawal stay in a hospital.